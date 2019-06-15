The Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market is back at 104 Street every Saturday for the rest of the summer.

The market had relocated to 103 Avenue between 96 and 97 Street, where it will continue on Sundays.

The original location is well-received by market-goers.

“I love it,” Cat Auger told CTV News Edmonton. “It’s super convenient; it’s right downtown; tons of residents and residential buildings around.”

The will opens on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.