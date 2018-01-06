

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A 36 year-old-man is being treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot inside a downtown apartment building.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call a few blocks away from Rogers Place, in the area of 105 Street and 106 Avenue just before 6:30 this evening.

Police could be seen investigating in and around the Sunrise Manor and confirm a 36-year-old man was shot inside an apartment building, suffering non-life threatening injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

Police and detectives remain on scene and are actively looking for a suspect.