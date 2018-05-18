

The investigation into a stabbing incident has blocked off a section of Jasper Avenue in downtown Edmonton this evening.



City police say a 30-year-old man was injured during a fight, around 7:00 p.m., near the coffee shop on the northeast corner of 102 Street.



The victim was sent to hospital in serious condition. Witnesses claim the man was stabbed in the neck.



In a release, police say it appears the victim and suspect know each other and that this is not a random incident. They have not revealed if a suspect has been located.



Downtown Division CIS Detectives continue to hold the scene.



More to come...