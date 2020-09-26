Advertisement
Dozens don ribbon skirts to raise awareness for injustice against Indigenous women
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 5:03PM MDT
Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt in Edmonton on Sept. 26, 2020.
EDMONTON -- Edmontonians donned colourful skirts Saturday afternoon calling for attention to injustices towards Indigenous women
Dozens of women walked a mile in a ribbon skirt. The skirts are seen as a symbol of strength, feminism and survival.
The skirts first got their start during the eighteenth century.