EDMONTON -- A woman is accused of starting dozens of wildfires across northeastern Alberta.

Audrey Elaine Dunham, 54, faces 32 counts of arson after being arrested by the RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit on May 27.

Mounties allege she is responsible for a number of blazes in the Bonnyville and Lac La Biche areas over April and May.

On April 24, multiple wildfires in a protected forest area east of Lac La Biche were deemed arson. Police say they identified a suspect at the time.

Then, on May 27, seven wildfires were started near Highways 55 and 881, northwest of Bonnyville.

Dunham, a resident of the neighbouring town Glendon, was arrested. Four fires were found in the vicinity, and investigators say a total of 19 were started over the course of a few hours.

Dunham was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Bonnyville on Aug. 17.

The provincial agriculture and forestry department, local RCMP and firefighters were all involved in the investigation.

Bonnyville is about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.