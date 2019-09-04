

CTV News Edmonton





It’ll be a tail-wagging good time as a local dog rescue celebrates its 10th annual beagle meet-up this weekend.

Beagle Mania takes place Sunday in Queen Mary Park at 117 Street and 108 Avenue.

The event is held to celebrate dogs like Keisha, a basset hound-beagle cross who lost her log when she was cruelly shot.

Keisha was in rough shape when she was rescued four years ago by Beagle Paws, which specializes in rescuing abused and neglected beagles across Canada.

“She’s been underweight, she’s been left to fend for herself at times,” said owner Lorna Stewart, a volunteer with the non-profit organization.

Today, Keisha is thriving.

“When Keisha meets someone, they tend to pity her,” said Stewart. “It seems to me that Keisha is the only one who doesn’t feel sad about her disability. In fact, she doesn’t even know she has one. She’s proof that dogs are resilient creatures that simply get on with life when trouble strikes.”

Keisha and Stewart will both be at the meet-up, billed as Edmonton’s “largest beagle social gathering of the year.”

The event is free and features games for dogs, a “beagle blessing,” microchipping, nail trimming, a silent auction and barbecue.

A dog photographer will also be on hand to snap pictures of pooches.

Beagle Mania kicks off at 1 p.m.