Dozens of drug and weapons charges laid after massive bust
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 4:22PM MST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 5:15PM MST
Four Edmontonians are facing multiple charges after a drug and weapons bust in Clareview.
As the result of an almost two-month long investigation, the Strathcona County municipal drug unit with assistance from the Edmonton police tactical section executed a search warrant at a home in the Clareview area in Edmonton.
On Wednesday, January 17, police executed a search warrant on the residence seizing several items including:
- 93 grams of what appears to be cocaine
- 1.34 grams of methamphetamine
- 0.86 grams of fentanyl
- 53 grams of cannabis shatter
- Codeine pills
- Over a litre of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
- Various prescription medications
- Drug paraphernalia
- .410 sawed off shotgun
- Loaded .357 magnum handgun
- Two .223 carbine rifles
- Over 200 rounds of ammunition
- Brass knuckles
- Throwing star
- Nunchakus
- Approximately $14,450 in cash
Police also located what is suspected to be potassium cyanide in a vehicle on the property.
Mason Robert Marsh, 29, Tara Lee Arthurs, 28, William Lance O’toole, 32, and Stephen Shane Walsh, 37, all from Edmonton have been charged with over 48 criminal code charges including:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon knowing it is unauthorized
- Possession of weapon obtained by crime
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon with ammo
Arthurs and Marsh have both been released on a recognizance order, while O’toole and Walsh have been remanded into custody. All four and are scheduled to appear in Edmonton provincial court on Friday, February 16.
“This is a great example of two police jurisdictions working together to reduce crime in our communities,” says Staff Sgt. Andy Kyle of the Strathcona County RCMP general investigative section “Removing drugs and firearms from the streets is an RCMP crime reduction priority and instrumental in keeping our citizens safe.”
If you have any information about this, or any other crime, please call the Strathcona County RCMP at (780) 467-7741, or call your local police detachment.