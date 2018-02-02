

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Four Edmontonians are facing multiple charges after a drug and weapons bust in Clareview.

As the result of an almost two-month long investigation, the Strathcona County municipal drug unit with assistance from the Edmonton police tactical section executed a search warrant at a home in the Clareview area in Edmonton.

On Wednesday, January 17, police executed a search warrant on the residence seizing several items including:

93 grams of what appears to be cocaine

1.34 grams of methamphetamine

0.86 grams of fentanyl

53 grams of cannabis shatter

Codeine pills

Over a litre of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

Various prescription medications

Drug paraphernalia

.410 sawed off shotgun

Loaded .357 magnum handgun

Two .223 carbine rifles

Over 200 rounds of ammunition

Brass knuckles

Throwing star

Nunchakus

Approximately $14,450 in cash

Police also located what is suspected to be potassium cyanide in a vehicle on the property.

Mason Robert Marsh, 29, Tara Lee Arthurs, 28, William Lance O’toole, 32, and Stephen Shane Walsh, 37, all from Edmonton have been charged with over 48 criminal code charges including:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a weapon knowing it is unauthorized

Possession of weapon obtained by crime

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of a loaded firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon with ammo

Arthurs and Marsh have both been released on a recognizance order, while O’toole and Walsh have been remanded into custody. All four and are scheduled to appear in Edmonton provincial court on Friday, February 16.

“This is a great example of two police jurisdictions working together to reduce crime in our communities,” says Staff Sgt. Andy Kyle of the Strathcona County RCMP general investigative section “Removing drugs and firearms from the streets is an RCMP crime reduction priority and instrumental in keeping our citizens safe.”

If you have any information about this, or any other crime, please call the Strathcona County RCMP at (780) 467-7741, or call your local police detachment.