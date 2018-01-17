Dozens of firefighters were called to a house fire in the Alberta Avenue area early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on 112 Avenue and 96 Street at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and called a working fire, they had flame and fire showing,” District Chief Brian Myroniuk said on the scene.

“We had about eight trucks respond, about 30 firefighters on scene.”

Myroniuk said no one was in the home when firefighters arrived.

Crews had the fire under control within an hour.

Myroniuk said there had been a fire at the home in the past, but he did not have specific details on previous fire incidents.