Dozens of guns seized from Cold Lake man: RCMP

RCMP has seized more than 60 firearms from a Cold Lake man's home after he allegedly pointed a gun at motorists during a road rage incident.

In the early morning hours of July 28, Mounties say the man was reported to have chased down a vehicle and beat on the window after an altercation at a gas station.

"The chase then continued to a nearby intersection where it was alleged that the same male produced a handgun and pointed it at the victims before they were able to eventually evade [him]," Mounties said in a release Friday.

On Aug.17, RCMP arrested the 42-year-old man and searched his home in Cold Lake North. They found more than 60 firearms and a large quantity of ammunition inside.

Officers say many of the firearms were not stored properly and were possessed illegally.

Cocaine, cash and other drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking was also found in the home.

The man is facing six charges. He was taken into custody and will appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Bonnyville on Aug. 22.