EDMONTON -- St. Albert's mayor says the lake in Lacombe Park won't open for skating this season after dozens of holes drilled into the ice by ice fishers left it in unsafe condition.

Mayor Cathy Heron made the announcement in a Feb. 8 Facebook post.

Heron wrote the city has been working on preparing the lake for winter recreational use since Dec. 11.

She wrote that by Jan. 13, the ice was deemed thick enough and crews began clearing the surface snow. But, crews found 27 holes drilled into the ice which allowed water to flood the surface and mix with the snow.

Heron says the subsequent slushy mix left the surface too unsafe for use.

"An extensive social media campaign and on-site signage was initiated indicating to residents that ice fishing is not allowed; however, multiple ice fishing holes continue to be drilled," she wrote.

"Staff will strategize on how to prevent the situation from occurring in the future."

The man-made lake is intended to be used for recreation year-round.