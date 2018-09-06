

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton man is facing charges after police recovered 83 stolen bicycles and hundreds of bike parts at a south-side residence.

The bikes were found after investigators searched the property on Friday, August 31.

“They believe that individual had close to $15,000 to $20,000 worth of bikes and bike parts in that residence,” EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison said.

Jimmy Markortoff, 57, is currently facing two charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 with additional charges pending.

The EPS and the city launched a new campaign on Thursday to remind cyclists to secure their property in order to prevent bike theft.

Officials said between 25 to 30 bicycles are either abandoned or stolen each week, but only 24 per cent of these bikes are returned to their owners since police are unable to release the bikes without any proof of ownership provided.

“We can’t prove ownership, we can’t return the bike to you, so it’s important to take stock of your property for when it does get stolen if it does occur,” Cst. Mike Zacharuk said.

Officials are reminding cyclists that in order to reclaim recovered bicycles, owners must provide EPS with:

A copy of the police report or file number

Photo I.D.

The serial number for your bike (in the form of a bill of sale, purchase receipt, warranty card, photograph, or other documented form)

A detailed description of your bike including any aftermarket parts

“On most modern bicycles, the serial number on your bike is going to be on your bottom bracket on the frame where your pedals insert,” Cst. Zacharuk said. “By having that on file, it’s a tremendous help for us when we do come across the bike to get it back to the owner.”

Details on the EPS campaign can be found online.

With files from Nicole Weisberg