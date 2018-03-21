At a City Council meeting Wednesday, nearly 50 speakers have signed up to tell councillors their thoughts on planned LRT lines in Edmonton.

City officials have been working on plans for the Valley Line into west Edmonton and the Metro Line extension to Blatchford for years. The last time they were updated was in 2011.

As construction work on the project nears, planners are recommending some changes.

The biggest item would at about $500 million to the cost of the Valley Line, which would keep the train above traffic past West Edmonton Mall, over 178 Street.

In another section of the line, traffic would be routed underneath the tracks at 149 Street, but about 20 businesses in the area would have to be demolished to make way for the line.

City staff wants to make changes to other parts of the line as well, including changing how the train turns south near the old MacEwan arts campus and increasing the number of park and ride stalls at Lewis Farms.

As for the Metro Line, city staff want to keep that plan as it is, with no adjustments to the current route passing the Royal Alexandra Hospital and NAIT.

Deadline looms for Thales on Metro Line repairs

As for the issue-riddled Metro Line, a deadline is looming for Thales, the company charged with fixing an ongoing signaling issue on the line.

Thales has until the end of April to repair the line – fixing issues that have been ongoing since the line opened more than two years ago.

“Testing continues, and until we’ve seen the results of the testing – I know everybody is working very hard – but until we see the results of all of the testing, it’s premature to speculate about where we’ll wind up,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

The City has promised serious consequences, but has not said publicly what they would be.

The line opened in September, 2015, almost two years behind schedule.

With files from Jeremy Thompson