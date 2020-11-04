EDMONTON -- Alberta Health has detected a case of H1N2 influenza in central Alberta.

The virus — a rare kind with only 27 cases detected globally since 2005, none of which had been in Canada before this one — was found in mid-October after a patient developed influenza-like symptoms, the province said Wednesday.

The patient quickly recovered after they were tested and there’s no evidence there was spread, Alberta Health said.

“There is no increased risk to Albertans at this time,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Chief Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Keith Lehman said in a joint statement.

“Health officials, in conjunction with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, have launched a public health investigation to determine the source of the virus and to verify that no spread occurred.”

The rare case is the first influenza infection of this flu season.

Alberta Health Services will offer optional influenza testing at COVID-19 testing sites in central Alberta.

H1N2 is not a food-related illness, Alberta said, and symptoms include fever, coughing, sneezing, breathing difficulties, eye redness or inflammation and a lack of appetite.

"Cases usually occur following direct or indirect exposure to pigs," the government explained.

For more information about the virus, click here.