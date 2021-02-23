Advertisement
Dr. Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided, from Edmonton on Monday, February 22, 2021, an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
On Monday, Alberta reported 273 new cases of the coronavirus after 6,100 tests and 16 new deaths.
Fifty-three of the 324 patients in hospital with COVID-19 are in ICUs across the province.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday the government will not make Step 2 decisions before March 1 as Alberta has an R-value of 1.03.
“Anytime that our reproductive number is greater than one, it means our cases are rising,” she said.
As of Monday, 173,000 Albertans have received a dose of COVID-19 and 69,000 have been fully immunized.
Watch Dr. Hinshaw's press conference on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30.