EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, top government and health officials continued to clarify the fitness rules in Step 2 and said Alberta could soon announce an extension between first and second vaccine doses.

Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday morning Dr. Deena Hinshaw would reveal details of Alberta's AstraZeneca rollout in the afternoon, but a government spokesperson clarified to CTV News that announcement would come later in the week.

Hinshaw reported 257 new cases of COVID-19, including 35 variant infections, and a 4.5 per cent positivity rate.

There are currently 4,631 COVID-19 cases across the province, with 261 Albertans in hospital, 54 of whom are in ICU.

As of Monday, Alberta Health Services had administered 245,054 doses of the vaccine and fully immunized 88,539 people.