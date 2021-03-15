EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

The province reported 862 cases of the coronavirus over the weekend after more than 17,000 tests.

Saturday saw the largest one-day increase since early February while Sunday brought the first two cases of the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil to Alberta.

Saturday: COVID-19 in Alberta: Province records biggest 1-day increase since early February, adds 474 cases, 5 deaths

Sunday: Alberta reports first 2 cases of COVID-19 variant first identified in Brazil

Alberta Health reported a total of 136 variant infections between Saturday and Sunday, increasing the total to 920.

The large majority—902—are of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K. Sixteen cases are linked to the B.1.351 variant first found in South Africa, and two are of the P.1 variant.

Alberta has 4,697 active cases and 248 patients in hospital, including 38 in intensive care.

As of Saturday, Alberta Health Services had administered 357,983 vaccine doses.

Monday marks the start of Phase 2A of Alberta's vaccine roll out, which means Albertans aged 65 to 74 and Indigenous people born in 1971 or earlier can get their shots.

Watch the COVID-19 update on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.