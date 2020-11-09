EDMONTON -- After more records and inconclusive COVID-19 data over the weekend, the province’s top doctor will announce the Monday numbers herself at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday saw Alberta shatter its daily high with 929 cases of the coronavirus. Sunday brought another 727 infections, but both counts are preliminary because the health department had more technical issues.

Alberta Health also reported 11 total deaths the past two days, a count that increased the death toll to 363 since March.

In addition to daily cases and deaths, Hinshaw will update active cases and hospitalization Monday.

Watch her remarks live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.