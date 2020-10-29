EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will deliver Alberta's latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday afternoon as the province looks to break a streak that's seen it set record active case counts for 10 consecutive days.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will hold her briefing at 3:30 p.m. It can be seen live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Alberta's active count sits at 4,793 cases, the highest total to date, though the number grew by only 55 on Thursday after more than a week of triple-digit growth.

Hospitalizations have also risen to record levels, with 125 patients as of Thursday, tied for the highest total to date. Seventy of those 125 were reported in the Edmonton Zone on Thursday, a new record for the region.

Test positivity has also been high in both Alberta and Edmonton.

On Thursday, the province recorded a 3.82 per cent rate, the lowest in three days but also the fourth straight day with more than three per cent tests returning as positive, something that hasn't happened since early May.

The Edmonton Zone's rate reached 4.13 per cent on Thursday, the fourth highest number to date with top four all coming the last four days.

Both Calgary and Edmonton remain under mandatory public health measures that limit social and family gatherings to 15 people.

Ahead of Thursday's numbers, 313 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.