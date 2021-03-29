EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the province's COVID-19 status late Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 4:45 p.m. and you can watch her address live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca. Her last in-person was last Thursday when it was indicated her next update would be Tuesday.

Alberta has seen a surge in daily cases, variants of concern and test positivity since entering Step 2 of its reopening plan on March 1.

The province is now average 635 new cases a day and has recorded more than 600 new cases for the last five straight days.

The number of active cases have also risen sharply over the month: from just under 4,700 on March 1 to nearing 8,000 on Monday morning. At least 80 people have died due to COVID-19 over the same period.

Alberta has recorded a test positivity of more than five per cent on every day over the past week.

The number of patients in hospital now sits at 277, about the same number as the final week of February. The number of patients in intensive care units has held steady in the 60s for the last three days, the first time that's happened since Feb. 10-12.

The province's reopening plan calls for "300 hospitalizations and declining" before it enters Step 3 and relaxes more restrictions.

The number of hospitalizations have remained below that benchmark since Feb. 19, but also reached 298 twice this week.

Variant cases continue to increase as well, now up to 3,068 cases, including 1,972 active cases, more than a quarter of all actives.

More than 590,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Alberta as of March 27m including nearly 95,000 second doses. Just over 11 per cent of the province's population has now received at least one dose.