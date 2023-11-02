Dr. Verna Yiu named to Epcor board of directors

Former Alberta Health Services CEO and current interim provost and vice-president, Academic at the University of Alberta Dr. Verna Yiu has been appointed to Epcor's board of directors.

The company made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

"Dr. Yiu is highly recognized for her dedication and leadership in the fields of medicine and academia, as well as for her commitment to advancing the health and outlook of the patients in her care and the communities she serves," said Janice Rennie, Epcor board chair, in a written announcement.

"Her valuable experience in public health, quality improvement and complex organizational management are closely aligned with Epcor's values and our focus on providing safe, reliable services to communities across North America."

Yiu also served on the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and the Canadian Institute for Health Information, and is the recipient of numerous awards for her service, teaching, and clinical care.