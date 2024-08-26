Drainage work causes traffic disruptions in central Edmonton: Epcor

Drainage work in the Oliver (Wîhkwêntôwin) neighbourhood will impact traffic for the next month.

Epcor will be performing maintenance duties on the drainage system along 106 Avenue, west of 116 Street and will cause traffic disruptions for the next month beginning today.

These closures will be in addition to another drainage project located at 105 Street and 80 Avenue which began on Aug. 23 and will last until Sept. 6.

No westbound traffic will be permitted on 80 Avenue, west of 105 Street during that time.