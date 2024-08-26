EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Drainage work causes traffic disruptions in central Edmonton: Epcor

    (File image) (File image)
    Share

    Drainage work in the Oliver (Wîhkwêntôwin) neighbourhood will impact traffic for the next month.

    Epcor will be performing maintenance duties on the drainage system along 106 Avenue, west of 116 Street and will cause traffic disruptions for the next month beginning today.

    These closures will be in addition to another drainage project located at 105 Street and 80 Avenue which began on Aug. 23 and will last until Sept. 6.

    No westbound traffic will be permitted on 80 Avenue, west of 105 Street during that time.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News