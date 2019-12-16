DALLAS -- Leon Draisaitl scored to power Edmonton's red-hot power play, Mikko Koskinen made ---34 saves and the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 Monday night to end the team's four-game losing streak.

Edmonton has scored on an NHL-leading 31 per cent of its power plays, including 10 man-advantage goals in its past eight games. The Oilers were going against a Dallas penalty kill ranked third in the league entering Monday - the Stars had killed 40 straight penalties over their previous 11 home games dating to Oct. 29.

Koskinen made 17 saves in the third period. He allowed only Tyler Seguin's goal with 2:37 to play after the Stars had pulled goalie Ben Bishop for an extra skater.

Koskinen withstood a barrage of seven shots within 2 1/2 minutes early in the third and had two more saves on a late-game Dallas power play.

The Oilers scored twice in the first period, with Connor McDavid assisting on both goals. McDavid passed to Zack Kassian in the slot for a wrist shot past Bishop at 8:07.

Draisaitl scored on Edmonton's second power play with a wrist shot from the right circle at 14:13. He took a pass from Alex Chiasson for his 21st goal this season, sixth on the power play. The Oilers have 34 power-play goals.