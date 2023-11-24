Draisaitl has 2 goals, McDavid 4 points as Oilers end Capitals' 5-game winning streak

WASHINGTON -

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Connor McDavid had four assists and the Edmonton Oilers ended their three-game skid by beating the Washington Capitals 5-0 on Friday.

Draisaitl also had an assist, and Stuart Skinner stopped all 25 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season. McDavid recorded his first four-point game of the season after 10 of them in 2022-23 when he was nearly unanimously voted the Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP.

Evander Kane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal as the Oilers for one afternoon looked like the Stanley Cup contenders they were supposed to be. The victory ended Edmonton's trying road trip on a positive note and supplied two valuable standings points for what's still a long climb into contention.

The Capitals' five-game winning streak came to an end just before they embark on a lengthy Western Conference road trip. They also lost winger T.J. Oshie to an apparent head injury from a hit from Mattias Ekholm early in the second period.

Washington continued to struggle on the power play, going 0 for 5 to remain last in the league at 6% — 0 for the last 30 and 3 for 50 overall.

But the margin could have been even wider if not for goaltender Charlie Lindgren, who made a handful of big stops among his 30 saves. Lindgren at one point dived to break up a short-handed breakaway by Draisaitl and wound up tripping Alex Ovechkin in the process of preventing another goal.

Washington does not play another home game until Dec. 7, but the team should have its full defense available moving forward. Coach Spencer Carbery said Martin Fehervary, who has missed five games after blocking a shot at New Jersey, could return in the Capitals' next game.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Return home to face Anaheim on Sunday.

Capitals: Open their five-game road trip Monday at San Jose.