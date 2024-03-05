Draisaitl scores both Oilers goals in OT win over Bruins

Leon Draisaitl scored 2:18 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Draisaitl also tied it at 1 with his 31st goal of the season with 1:20 left in the third. He ended the game with a one-timer off a crossing pass from Connor McDavid.

Edmonton limited Boston to five shots in the third period and none in overtime.

Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers, and Evan Bouchard had two assists. McDavid also had two assists, extending his point streak to 12 straight games.

The Bruins left the ice to another round of boos after falling to 19-7-6 at home.

Pavel Zacha scored for Boston 4:26 into the third period. He converted a one-time slap shot off a crossing pass from Danton Heinen.

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots.

Edmonton had a chance to win in in the final seconds of regulation, but Ullmark was able to stop Warren Foegele's rebound attempt.

McDavid had a scoring opportunity late in the third on a shot he got on Ullmark despite being hounded by Trent Frederic. McDavid has two goals and 26 assists during his point streak.

Skinner had to stop a dozen shots in the second, including a one-timer by David Pastrnak.

Ullmark came up big for Boston during Edmonton's first power-play chance, stopping McDavid on a rebound attempt just outside the crease early in the second. McDavid pounced on another loose puck late in the second and snapped off a quick shot that Ullmark swiped out of the air with his glove.

Boston forward James Van Riemsdyk played in his 1,000th career game, joining team captain Brad Marchand as the only active members of the Bruins to play in 1,000 games. The Bruins plan to honor Van Riemsdyk with a pregame ceremony March 16 when Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers, who selected Van Riemsdyk second overall in the 2007 draft.