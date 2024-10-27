EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Draisaitl scores in OT to lift Oilers over Red Wings

    From left, Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl celebrates with wingers Vasily Podkolzin and Connor Brown after scoring the winning goal in overtime against the host Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 27, 2024. The Oilers won 3-2. (Duane Burleson/Associated Press) From left, Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl celebrates with wingers Vasily Podkolzin and Connor Brown after scoring the winning goal in overtime against the host Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 27, 2024. The Oilers won 3-2. (Duane Burleson/Associated Press)
    Share
    DETROIT -

    Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the game 18 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Sunday night.

    Evan Bouchard also scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 25 shots to help the Oilers win their second straight. Connor McDavid and defenceman Mattias Ekholm each chipped in with two assists.

    Andrew Copp had a goal and an assist, and J.T. Compher also scored for the Red Wings, and Patrick Kane had two assists. Cam Talbot finished with 30 saves.

    The Oilers beat the Red Wings for the fifth time in six games (5-0-1).

    Takeaways

    Oilers: With his two goals, Draisaitl extended his point streak to six games (five goals, three assists). McDavid has 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 16 career games against Detroit.

    Red Wings: Defenceman Jeff Petry had an assist on Copp’s goal for his first point of the season.

    Key moment

    Detroit’s penalty-killing unit, ranked 31st in the NHL at 64.3 per cent, successfully killed off a tripping penalty to Copp with 1:51 remaining in regulation, assuring the team of at least one point.

    Key stat

    The Red Wings have been outshot in six consecutive games and are 3-3 over that span. Detroit is 31st in the NHL in shots allowed per game (34.7) and 32nd in shots on goal per game (24.6). The Red Wings have given up at least 30 shots in six straight games, while going five games in a row generating fewer than 30 shots on goal.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults

    Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News