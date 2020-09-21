EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is up for two NHL awards Monday night ahead of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Draisaitl is nominated for the Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Awards after topping the NHL in points with 43 goals and 67 assists.

Also nominated for both awards are Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon (35 goals, 58 assists) and New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (32 goals, 63 assists).

The Ted Lindsay Award goes to the league's most outstanding player as voted by fellow players, while the Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded to the player judged to be the most valuable to his team by media members.

The three players have not won either award before.

The Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning face off in Edmonton at 6 p.m.