EDMONTON -- Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has been named the NHL's third star of the month after chalking up 25 points in the month of October.

Draisaitl scored 12 goals and 13 assists in 14 games, the most points and goals scored by any player in the first month of the regular season.

His hot streak included an eight-game point streak and eight multi-point nights including an Oct. 12 outing against the New York Rangers in which he tallied four points.

The only Edmonton Oiler to ever score more goals in an October was none other than Wayne Gretzky, the team said in a news release.

The streak brings Draisaitl's career total to 337 points in 365 career games.

Washington Capitals defenceman John Carlson was named the first start of the month with 23 points in 14 games.

Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak came in just behind Draisaitl, scoring 24 points in 12 games, and was named third star of the month.