    • Drake's clothing brand launches NHL collection including Oilers merch

    Drake's October's Very Own (OVO) clothing has launched an NHL collection.

    The new collection includes merchandise for every Canadian NHL team, including the Edmonton Oilers.

    OVO made two Oilers jackets, a hoodie, a t-shirt and a hat.

    The pullover jacket, priced at $368, is already sold out.

