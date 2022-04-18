Another Canadian curling shakeup was announced Monday involving Alberta-based skip Brendan Bottcher.

Bottcher made the team announcement on social media, saying Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, and Ben Hebert will join forces for the next three years, with the goal to represent Canada at the next Olympic Games.

"Some rumours are true," Team Bottcher said on Twitter. "Excited to get to work!"

The new team features a mix of different and former Team Alberta players, and one star who has never played under the blue and yellow jersey.

Kennedy will reunite with Hebert — the pair both playing with Kevin Martin and Kevin Koe. Most recently, Kennedy played with Brad Jacobs' Northern Ontario squad and was the alternate for Brad Gushue's 2022 Olympic team.

Hebert became a free agent after Koe announced the 2021-22 season would be the final one for his dominant team.

After two Olympic cycles, Gallant will depart Gushue's Newfoundland and Labrador partnership, including a bronze medal win in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Bottcher will depart with Brad Thiessen and Karrick Martin for the first time since juniors.

All four members of the newly announced team will complete the Champions Cup in Olds, Alta., next month with their original teams to complete this Grand Slam season.