A woman was rescued from the second storey of a burning townhouse in north Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

Fire broke out at the townhouse complex at 82 Street and Schonsee Way around 9:30 a.m.

The woman was rescued from the window by firefighters with a ladder.

Video captured of the rescue shows the woman perched on a second storey window ledge while thick smoke billows from the burning home. Another firefighter is then seen rushing with a second ladder in an effort to help rescue the woman from the building.

The footage shows the woman and a firefighter safely walking down the ladder and away from the townhouse.

"The crews did a really good job here, coming on scene really quick. They were here within two minutes and rescuing the woman who had to be removed right away," said District Chief Martin Prins. "That was their first priority and they good a job on that."

"That minute seems a lot longer than you think," said Gina Fernandes, who witnessed the fire. How fast they worked is amazing."

Officials say everyone was evacuated from the townhouses safely and no serious injuries have been reported.

Four units were impacted by the blaze. A witness tells CTV News he heard a popping sound inside the house after the fire broke out.

The fire is now under control.