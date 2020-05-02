EDMONTON -- A sharp change in weather is expected in parts of Alberta later this weekend.

Early Saturday morning Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for areas across central Alberta, due to a complex weather system developing off the B.C. coast.

The areas under the statement are as follows:

· City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

· Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

· Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin – Tofield

· Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail – Stettler

· Rocky Mountain House – Caroline

· Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

· Westlock - Barrhead – Athabasca

· Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

Widespread and potentially heavy precipitation will be a concern for western and central portions of the province starting Sunday afternoon and continuing into Monday, according to the statement.

Many Albertans under the statement can expect to see rain however higher elevations west of Edmonton and Red Deer may see it turn to snow overnight.

Strong gusty winds will also be a concern on the back side of this low, mainly in the foothills.

A great deal of uncertainty still exists regarding the timing and location of the rain and snow, including the anticipated amounts, the department added.