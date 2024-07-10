Drayton Valley man accused of pointing gun at person
A Drayton Valley man was arrested and found to be carrying a loaded firearm and ammunition at a local splash park on Monday.
RCMP were called around 5 p.m. by a person who said a man pointed a gun at him while he was sitting in his parked vehicle.
He told police what the man looked like and in which direction he ran.
The man was found walking into Rotary Park, where he was arrested without incident.
The 27-year-old was charged with careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, and other offences.
He was released and given a Thursday court date.
Canada's defence spending is 'shameful,' says U.S. speaker, falling at bottom of the pack at NATO
Since arriving in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a barrage of criticism about his government’s lack of a plan to meet the NATO pledge of spending two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
Tracking Beryl: Remnants bring rainfall warnings for Ontario and Quebec
Environment Canada is warning of 'torrential' rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl to southern Ontario and Quebec, with downpours that could last until Thursday.
U.K. police are searching for a man after wife, daughters of BBC commentator killed
British police were hunting Wednesday for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow after three women were killed in a house just northwest of London. The BBC said the women killed were the family of its main radio racing commentator John Hunt.
Do you still need a doctor's note if you're sick? What employers are allowed to ask
When do you need to ask for a doctor's note if you're sick? Experts explain what employees and employers need to know.
'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats
Efforts are underway to combat growing rat populations in two of Ontario's largest cities, as the rodents that typically lurk underground become more visible thanks to a combination of construction and climate change.
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Insurers called out for 'contradiction': Supporting oil and gas industry but raising premiums
A shareholder advocacy group is calling out Canada's property insurers for their support of the fossil fuel industry while also raising premiums because of climate-related disasters.
Airline regulator prods passenger to keep quiet on complaint rulings
A consumer rights organization says the Canadian Transportation Agency is pressuring passengers to stay silent about its rulings on their complaints -- a move the country's airline regulator says falls squarely within its mandate under the law.
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on the lower field.
Calgary officials to appeal to the public over high water use
The City of Calgary is anxious over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
Autopsy expected after Bowness woman's suspicious death
An autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday on a 40-year-old woman whose death has been deemed suspicious.
Discarded cigarette sparks grass fire near Carstairs, Alta.
A carelessly discarded cigarette nearly caused a major disaster along a major highway north of Calgary, police said Tuesday.
City of Lethbridge partners with The Watch for outreach services at encampments
A new partnership between the City of Lethbridge, Lethbridge Police Service and The Watch aims to improve outreach services for those living in encampments.
Murder-conspiracy trial hears prohibited gun seized at Coutts border blockade
A firearms expert told a murder-conspiracy trial Tuesday that a rifle seized in raids near the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was a prohibited weapon.
Lethbridge man sought following shooting in Brocket, Alta.
RCMP are looking for a Lethbridge man they say shot another man in Brocket earlier this month.
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
'Onerous': Sask. health workers say costly AIMS payroll and scheduling system misses the mark
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
-
'Our city deserves this': Council approves funding for Regina Central Library renewal
Regina City Council has approved funding for the Regina Public Library (RPL) Central Library Renewal Project.
-
-
B.C. mayor sends $84,000 bill to province for ER closures due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages at hospitals across B.C.'s Interior have caused multiple emergency rooms to temporarily close in the past week, including in Lillooet, Merritt and Williams lake.
Rolling Stones VIP ticket-holders kept in tunnel for 90 minutes before Vancouver show, concertgoer says
A man who attended the Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver last Friday wants answers from the venue after his VIP experience, he says, was less than ideal.
Province adds $34M to SFU medical school still on track for 2026 launch
Simon Fraser University continues to make steady progress in clearing regulatory and planning hurdles toward launching its medical school, confirming its first dean and securing an additional $34 million in funding from the province.
Heat health hazards in spotlight as temperature records tumble in B.C.
Geoff Scoates, founder of Vancouver's Social Run Club, says the last thing he wants is for club members to suffer heat stroke.
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
Hurricane Beryl's remnants bring heavy downpours to Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is in for a soggy day as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl sweep through much of southern Ontario, bringing with it heavy rainfall.
Live chickens on Hwy 401 after collision in Milton: police
Police are advising of heavy traffic on part of Highway 401 after a transport truck carrying live chickens collided with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton.
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on the lower field.
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
2 arrested in Longueuil for alleged drug trafficking
Two men, aged 44 and 45, were arrested in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore for alleged drug trafficking and possession.
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
Traffic delays in Lower Sackville, N.S., due to fuel spill: Halifax Water
Motorists driving in the Smokey Drive area of Lower Sackville, N.S., Wednesday morning should expect delays as crews conduct an emergency environmental clean up in the stormwater system.
Heat warnings issued for the Maritimes; remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to P.E.I., N.B.
Heat warnings have once again been issued for the Maritimes, while remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick.
Hybrid remote work schedules here to stay for Downtown Winnipeg
CTV News surveyed four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers: Manitoba Public Insurance, Wawanesa Insurance, Manitoba Hydro, and True North Sports & Entertainment. They all have different working arrangements for their employees.
Several Manitoba communities under heat warning
A number of Manitoba communities can expect extreme daytime temperatures and warm overnight lows on Wednesday.
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Remnants of Hurricane Beryl to bring heavy rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, saying the capital could see 25 to 50 mm of rain over the next two days. A rainfall warning is in effect for the area stretching from Belleville to Cornwall, calling for up to 40 to 80 mm of rain.
City of Ottawa wants to know if residents would like to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in parks
As part of the review of the city's Parks and Facilities Bylaw, the city is exploring "options for responsible use of personal consumption of alcohol" without a permit, according to the city's website.
'Hilarious and fun': Ottawa man surprised with 40th birthday party inside Value Village
As much as Tyler Garvey loves hunting for a vintage bargain, he never expected to celebrate his 40th birthday inside a Value Village location.
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
One person killed when vehicle hits moose in northwestern Ont.
Police in Red Lake, Ont., are investigating after one person died when their vehicle collided with a moose Tuesday morning.
Barrie's public library wins prestigious American award
Barrie Public Library won the 2023 John Cotton Dana Library Public Relations award.
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Simcoe County
Environment Canada expects torrential rain in Simcoe County and surrounding areas today and Thursday, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
New lead emerges one year after Barrie woman's disappearance
Police have given a glimmer of hope to the family of a Barrie woman who vanished without a word over a year ago.
When we could see torrential rain in Wednesday’s forecast
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are headed our way and forecasters say it will potentially bring torrential rain to southern Ontario.
Concern grows for missing 44-year-old woman
Tuesday marks the fourth day in the search for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen in Woodstock.
Electrical fire at 250 Frederick Street adds to recent problems for residents
A small fire at 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener over the weekend is adding to the long list of issues residents have had to deal with lately.
Motorcycle driver clocked going 70 km/h over speed limit
Just after 7 p.m. on July 4, police doing speed enforcement on Highway 40 in St. Clair Township stopped a motorcyle they said was clocked "in excess" of 150 k m/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Over six years of complaints but neighbours say enforcement of property standards still falling short
Frustrated neighbours say city hall isn’t doing enough to address safety concerns and property standards violations that have plagued a downtown property for more than six years.
Theft in Lambton County has OPP looking for suspect
OPP in Lambton County are hoping the public can identify a person they'd like to speak with regarding a theft.
Active police investigation underway in Amherstburg
Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg.
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store temporarily closed
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is temporarily closed.
'Embedded torrential downpours' expected in Windsor-Essex
A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.