Drayton Valley man accused of pointing gun at person

A Drayton Valley man was arrested and found to be carrying a loaded firearm and ammunition at a local splash park on Monday.

RCMP were called around 5 p.m. by a person who said a man pointed a gun at him while he was sitting in his parked vehicle.

He told police what the man looked like and in which direction he ran.

The man was found walking into Rotary Park, where he was arrested without incident.

The 27-year-old was charged with careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, and other offences.

He was released and given a Thursday court date.