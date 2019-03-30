A group who rallied in support of the oil and gas industry in Drayton Valley on Saturday say their region’s economy is the worst they’ve ever seen—and is in need of help from all levels of government.

About 100 people gathered for the “Rally for Resources” event 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

One organizer said most of the attendees have been affected by the economic downturn.

“We're just right in the heart of it here in Drayton Valley and it's critical we get the message out of the families and businesses that are in support of it here and how much they're in trouble,” Doug Galavan said.

While some blame Ottawa—Galavan said “we need a much stronger stance with the federal government”—others at the rally said the problem is more local. The April election presents an opportunity to those who don’t believe the governing NDP is doing enough.

“That’s one of the choices,” said Drayton Valley business owner Garry Nelson. “And then this fall, hopefully we’ll get her going the right way.”

However, Drayton Valley-Devon’s NDP candidate told voters at the event that the economic recovery is already in progress.

“With another term, we can get it done,” Kieran Quirke said.

Nelson, who said heavy regulations and taxes have hurt his company, plans on voting for the United Conservatives.

“We’ve got 60 trucks in the oilfield along with a lot of equipment and we're down probably two-thirds of what we normally are. Plus our rates have had to drop,” he explained.

On Saturday, the UCP announced more of its election platform. Leader Jason Kenney said the party, if elected, would get Alberta’s books out of the red by 2023 and replace the current carbon tax on consumers with a levy on heavy industrial emitters of greenhouse gases.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel announced on Saturday his party would cancel the NDP’s carbon tax and replace it with a different model.

