Drayton Valley woman airlifted to Edmonton hospital after being struck by vehicle
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 4:59PM MDT
A Drayton Valley woman is in an Edmonton hospital in serious condition after she was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP said the 23-year-old was crossing the intersection of 50 Street and 55 Avenue when a vehicle turning left onto 50 Street hit her at approximately 1 p.m.
She was airlifted to Edmonton with severe injuries, police said.
The collision is under investigation.