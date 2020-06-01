Drier, breezy and a bit cooler: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- A wide range in rainfall totals around the city of Edmonton after Sunday's precipitation.
The CTV weather stations in west and SW parts of the city recorded 5 - 10 mm.
Our stations just south of Sherwood Park and in NE Edmonton received 30 - 40 mm.
Further south, the storms produced a tornado near Beiseker (NE of Calgary) around 4:30pm.
No reports of damage have come in and ECCC is giving it a preliminary rating of EF0.
It'll be a cooler day in the Edmonton region.
Temperatures hit highs of 24 and 27 Sat/Sun.
We'll be near 20 and windy today.
Near 20 again Tuesday with less wind.
Next chance of showers for the Edmonton region comes into play Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.
Daytime highs are expected to dip into the mid to upper teens for Wed/Thu.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Mainly sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
- Wind: 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range
- High: 20
- Tonight - Mostly cloudy.
- 9pm: 16
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy. Increasing late-day cloud.
- Morning Low: 9
- Afternoon High: 21
- 40% chance of showers overnight.
- Wednesday - 30% chance of showers early in the morning.
- Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 17
- Thursday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 8
- Afternoon High: 17
- Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 5
- Afternoon High: 19
- Saturday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.
- Morning Low: 11
- Afternoon High: 21