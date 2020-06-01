EDMONTON -- A wide range in rainfall totals around the city of Edmonton after Sunday's precipitation.

The CTV weather stations in west and SW parts of the city recorded 5 - 10 mm.

Our stations just south of Sherwood Park and in NE Edmonton received 30 - 40 mm.

 

Further south, the storms produced a tornado near Beiseker (NE of Calgary) around 4:30pm.

No reports of damage have come in and ECCC is giving it a preliminary rating of EF0.

 

It'll be a cooler day in the Edmonton region.

Temperatures hit highs of 24 and 27 Sat/Sun.

We'll be near 20 and windy today.

Near 20 again Tuesday with less wind.

 

Next chance of showers for the Edmonton region comes into play Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.

Daytime highs are expected to dip into the mid to upper teens for Wed/Thu.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Mainly sunny this morning.  Partly cloudy this afternoon.
  • Wind:  20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range
  • High:  20
  • Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 
  • 9pm:  16
  • Tuesday - Partly cloudy.  Increasing late-day cloud.
  • Morning Low:  9
  • Afternoon High:  21
  • 40% chance of showers overnight.
  • Wednesday - 30% chance of showers early in the morning. 
  • Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
  • Morning Low:  10
  • Afternoon High:  17
  • Thursday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  8
  • Afternoon High:  17
  • Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 
  • Morning Low:  5
  • Afternoon High:  19
  • Saturday - Increasing cloud.  30% chance of late-day showers.
  • Morning Low:  11
  • Afternoon High:  21