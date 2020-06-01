EDMONTON -- A wide range in rainfall totals around the city of Edmonton after Sunday's precipitation.

The CTV weather stations in west and SW parts of the city recorded 5 - 10 mm.

Our stations just south of Sherwood Park and in NE Edmonton received 30 - 40 mm.

Further south, the storms produced a tornado near Beiseker (NE of Calgary) around 4:30pm.

No reports of damage have come in and ECCC is giving it a preliminary rating of EF0.

It'll be a cooler day in the Edmonton region.

Temperatures hit highs of 24 and 27 Sat/Sun.

We'll be near 20 and windy today.

Near 20 again Tuesday with less wind.

Next chance of showers for the Edmonton region comes into play Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.

Daytime highs are expected to dip into the mid to upper teens for Wed/Thu.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mainly sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range

High: 20

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 16

Tuesday - Partly cloudy. Increasing late-day cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

40% chance of showers overnight.

Wednesday - 30% chance of showers early in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19