EDMONTON -- A woman is facing a number of charges after a drive-by shooting in St. Paul, Alta., on Monday.

Mounties responded to the shooting at 5600 51 Ave. at approximately 10 a.m.

Within minutes, police found the suspect vehicle and tried to stop its driver, RCMP said.

After a pursuit that "lasted for a significant period of time," the suspects fled on foot on the Saddle Lake First Nation but Mounties eventually arrested 23-year-old Charity Rose Gadwa.

The Bonnyville, Alta., woman faces multiple charges, including discharge of a firearm with intent and flight from police.

Gadwa is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

RCMP believe this was a targeted shooting and that there are more suspects out there.

Police did not say if anyone was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the drive-by shooting is asked to call police at 780-645-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

St. Paul is located approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.