Drive-by shooting reported in Belgravia

114 Street from 76 Avenue to 82 Avenue was closed for part of the evening of Aug. 23, 2022, after a drive-by shooting was reported to police. 114 Street from 76 Avenue to 82 Avenue was closed for part of the evening of Aug. 23, 2022, after a drive-by shooting was reported to police.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

