EDMONTON -- Hundreds of kids were treated to a special drive-in on Saturday in thanks for their fundraising work over the past year.

The fifth annual Stollery Superstars Party featured a drive-in viewing of Finding Dory at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Over the past year the kids raised $300,000 for the Stollery Children's Hospital.

The Stollery sees more than 300,000 patient visits every year.