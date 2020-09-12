Advertisement
Drive-in movie screening for kids who raised thousands for Stollery Children's Hospital
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 4:45PM MDT
The Stollery Superstars of 2020 were treated to a drive-in screening of Finding Dory on Sept. 12, 2020.
EDMONTON -- Hundreds of kids were treated to a special drive-in on Saturday in thanks for their fundraising work over the past year.
The fifth annual Stollery Superstars Party featured a drive-in viewing of Finding Dory at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
Over the past year the kids raised $300,000 for the Stollery Children's Hospital.
The Stollery sees more than 300,000 patient visits every year.