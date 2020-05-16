EDMONTON -- Edmontonians escaped to the movies on Saturday afternoon while maintaining a safe distance.

The River Cree parking lot was filled with moviegoers enjoying a flick from in their vehicles.

The film of choice was Shrek. The idea was brewed up between two friends who created the fundraiser Flix for Hope.

All of the profits from the viewings go to the university hospital foundation's COVID-19 relief fund.

Two more films will be on the big screen on Saturday night, including a midnight viewing of the classic Grease.