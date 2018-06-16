A 19-year-old male is dead after a single-vehicle collision north of Red Deer Friday.

Blackfalds RCMP said a vehicle headed eastbound on Highway 12, near Clive, Alberta, left the road, hit a light standard and rolled several times. The driver, of Tees, Alberta, was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead on scene.

His passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP are investigating the collision.