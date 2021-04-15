EDMONTON -- A 23-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clearwater County on Tuesday.

Mounties were called to Highway 11A at 7:10 p.m. after a car heading west crossed the centerline and hit a truck travelling east.

The driver of the car died on scene, police said. The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking witnesses to call them at 403-845-2882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.