Advertisement
Driver, 23, killed in central Alberta crash
Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 12:53PM MDT
Cody Badger, 21, of Cold Lake, Alta. has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a fatal head-on crash last November. (File Photo)
Share:
EDMONTON -- A 23-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clearwater County on Tuesday.
Mounties were called to Highway 11A at 7:10 p.m. after a car heading west crossed the centerline and hit a truck travelling east.
The driver of the car died on scene, police said. The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are asking witnesses to call them at 403-845-2882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.