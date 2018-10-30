RCMP in Boyle, Alta., said an attempted traffic stop that ended when suspects tried to escape police by driving into the woods has resulted in charges against the driver, and three others.

RCMP said on Oct. 24 at about 2 p.m., officers from the Boyle detachment were on patrol in the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement when they tried to stop a vehicle.

The vehicle fled, and officers watched as it ended up in a wooded area.

The driver and three passengers tried to escape. The passengers were arrested while the driver took off into nearby brush.

Police contained the area and brought in support from Police Dog Services in St. Paul. The driver was eventually found at a home where he was arrested without incident.

As a result, Desmond Blyan, 39, has been charged with a number of offences including: dangerous driving, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, obstructing police, driving without a licence, and driving an uninsured vehicle.

Blyan and the three passengers are also facing charges under the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act.

Blyan has been remanded in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.