EDMONTON -- People were stuck the Wabamun Provincial Park area after RCMP arrested the driver of a vehicle that had previously fled police.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Westlock RCMP pulled over a vehicle towing a boat for a “traffic-related offence,” according to police.

“During the stop, the lone male driver of the vehicle fled from police,” said RCMP in a news release.

Officers chased the driver from the Westlock area to the Morinville RCMP area. Edmonton Police Air Services were also called to help locate the vehicle in Wabamun Provincial Park.

Parkland County RCMP responded to the provincial park and arrested the driver.

RCMP had asked people to avoid the area while officers spoke to the driver. The main gate to the park was closed for a time, but is now open.

RCMP added the public was not at risk during the incident and that no firearms were involved.