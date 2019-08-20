A mass hit and run forced the partial closure of 75 Street for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

Police say multiple vehicles were struck after a woman was driving her van along 75 Street and bumped into a couple cars near 92 Avenue.

The driver then continued down the street, striking six more vehicles near 82 Avenue.

The woman was arrested and police say she may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police say no charges have yet to be laid and 75 Street has since reopened.