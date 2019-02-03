

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man was taken into custody Saturday night after being reported for driving on the wrong side of the road and crashing into a pole.

Edmonton police noticed a vehicle driving erratically around 9:20 p.m.

When the driver crashed into a sign post on 109 Street near 97 Avenue, officers pinned his vehicle with their own.

The man is being investigated for dangerous driving and impaired driving.