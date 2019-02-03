Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Driver being investigated after crashing into sign post
A sign post on 109 Street suffered some damage after a vehicle that was seen driving erratically Saturday night crashed into it.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 10:31AM MST
A man was taken into custody Saturday night after being reported for driving on the wrong side of the road and crashing into a pole.
Edmonton police noticed a vehicle driving erratically around 9:20 p.m.
When the driver crashed into a sign post on 109 Street near 97 Avenue, officers pinned his vehicle with their own.
The man is being investigated for dangerous driving and impaired driving.