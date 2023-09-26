Driver charged 7 weeks after fatal crash: police
Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash last month.
On Aug. 4 around 4:15 a.m., a 59-year-old woman from Warburg, Alta., was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the Mink Lake area of Highway 770.
The driver of the other vehicle left the scene, according to RCMP.
After a lengthy investigation, a man from the Paul Band First Nation was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death, failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The man is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain on Oct. 11.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Leaders of Hollywood's writers union declared their nearly five-month-old strike over Tuesday after board members approved a contract agreement with studios.
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
Is broadband essential, like water or electricity? New net neutrality effort makes the case
Landmark net neutrality rules rescinded under former President Donald Trump could return under a new push by U.S. Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel. The rules would reclassify broadband access as an essential service on par with other utilities like water or power.
Comedian Rob Schneider cancels trip to Canada after veteran who fought for Nazis honoured in Parliament
Comedian Rob Schneider says he has cancelled an upcoming visit to Canada in light of last week’s incident in which a Ukrainian veteran who fought with a Nazi unit in the Second World War was given a standing ovation in the House of Commons.
How inbreeding helped a subspecies of reindeer survive an Arctic archipelago
An eye-brow raising phenomenon may be behind the success of Svalbard reindeer, researchers say, according to a new study analyzing how the species used inbreeding to survive in the Arctic archipelago.
How was veteran Yaroslav Hunka's military unit linked to the Nazis?
During the height of the Second World War, Nazi Germany formed a division of Ukrainian volunteers to fight against Soviet Russia. One of its members was controversially honoured with two standing ovations in Canada's Parliament this week.
15 potential gravesites found near former Yukon residential school
Yukon First Nation elder Sandra Johnson says the discovery of 15 potential graves near the site of a former residential school has "uncovered long-buried wounds."
Calgary
-
'Unprecedented numbers': Alberta sees huge demand at food banks
A new report from Food Banks Canada shines a light on the growing number of Canadians struggling to feed themselves.
-
Part of west Stoney Trail ring road set to open in early October
A portion of the West Calgary Ring Road is set to open in early October.
-
Calgary police on scene of pedestrian collision near Macleod Trail and 4th Avenue S.E.
Roads around Macleod Trail and 4th Avenue S.E. in Calgary are closed Tuesday evening following a crash involving a pedestrian.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter to evict dozens with 'complex needs'
Saskatoon Tribal Council will bar around 30 people with "complex needs" from its Emergency Wellness Centre as of Oct. 1.
-
'Squished': Saskatoon bike lane markers more symbolic than effective, cyclists say
The debate over bike lanes is as contentious as ever, and now there’s a concern the posts along Saskatoon’s current lanes are useless because they’re being flattened by vehicles.
-
Sask. town fears school closure could mean bleak future for community
Residents in a Saskatchewan town fear the closure of Grades 7 to 12 at the local school may be a setback the community won't be able to recover from.
Regina
-
'Losing their homes': Regina family calling on province to reconsider moving residents from long term care facility
The residents of Regina Lutheran Home (RLH) have been left with an uncertain future – as the province announced those living in the long term care facility will be moved next spring.
-
Province warning producers of anthrax after case confirmed in RM of Cote
The Government of Saskatchewan is asking livestock producers to be on the lookout after a case of anthrax was confirmed in the rural municipality of Cote No. 271.
-
Sask. medical students launch letter writing campaign on World Contraceptive Day
The next generation of doctors in Saskatchewan are trying to shed a light on the need for universal contraceptive access.
Atlantic
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
-
HRM investigating whether different pit bulls were involved in fatal attacks
Animal Control investigators in Halifax confirm they're examining the possibility two different pit bulls with the same owner were responsible for the deaths of two smaller dogs in Bedford, N.S., on the weekend.
-
New study shows older, single women are smashing financial well-being stereotypes
A new study put out by HomeEquity Bank states older, single women are leading by example when it comes to money matters and wellness, despite stereotypes.
Toronto
-
Mystery customer present during police killing of Ontario gunsmith files $2.6M lawsuit against TPS, family estate
An unidentified customer who was present during the fatal shooting of a Port Dover, Ont. gunsmith by Toronto police has launched a $2 million lawsuit against the service and the slain man’s estate, claiming he was placed in unnecessary danger during the November 2021 raid.
-
Nygard used secret bedroom in his company's Toronto HQ for sexual assaults: Crown
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard had a private bedroom constructed within the walls of the Toronto headquarters of his fashion empire, where he sexually assaulted five women starting in the 1980s, prosecutors said in their opening statement in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday.
-
Toronto is looking to more than double parking lot tickets. Here's why
The City of Toronto is looking at more than doubling the fines for parking lot violations, noting it currently costs drivers less to pay the penalty than to pay for parking.
Montreal
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
Blue line Metro extension stalled again due to complexity of project
After decades of discussion and a multitude of government announcements, it seems that the promised blue line extension of the Metro has been delayed again.
Ottawa
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Percy Street Bridge replacement won't go ahead this weekend. Why? No one will say
The Ministry of Transportation says the Percy Street rapid bridge replacement will not take place this weekend due to ongoing issues.
-
OSTA outlines next steps as it aims to solve school bus driver shortage
The authority that manages school buses for Ottawa's English public and catholic school boards says it is taking steps to rectify disruptions to bus service in the capital.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Driver who killed Ont. teen, hid vehicle for 14 years, sentenced
The driver who hit and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old, and the woman who helped him cover it up, were sentenced in a Guelph court Tuesday, nearly 15 years after the fatal crash.
-
Tony Grace says goodbye to CTV Kitchener
After four years in Kitchener, and 22 years with CTV, Tony Grace is taking his talent to CTV National News.
-
Some residents leave Soper Park encampment after being ordered to move
Some residents at a Soper Park encampment in Cambridge have started to pack up their things and leave to try and avoid facing legal action.
Northern Ontario
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
-
Manitoulin man in historical sexual assault case avoids jail time again
A Manitoulin Island taxi company owner charged in a historical sexual assault pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday morning, his second conviction this year.
Winnipeg
-
High school students charged, weapons seized: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
-
Manitoba RCMP rescue pilot from plane crash
A pilot has been brought to safety following a plane crash on Sunday near the Red Sucker Lake airport.
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family rallying around little girls who lost their firefighter dad in highway crash
Blain Sonnenberg's daughters — seven-year-old Brooklyn and four-year-old Trezley — were the light of his life.
-
B.C. reveals 60,000-unit housing target for 10 municipalities
Ten municipalities in B.C. must build a total of 60,103 housing units over the next five years, the province’s housing minister announced Tuesday.
-
Coldplay frontman performs impromptu birthday song for 10-year-old in Vancouver
Among the thousands of satisfied Coldplay fans who attended the band's two Vancouver shows last weekend, a 10-year-old named Leo may have had the most memorable night of all.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigation underway in Victoria, risk to public 'considered low'
Major crime investigators say the death of a man who was found injured in downtown Victoria earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.
-
B.C. sets housing targets for 10 municipalities, including Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay
British Columbia has announced its first set of targets for new homes to be built in 10 municipalities in a provincial strategy to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.
-
Body found after woman, 26, swept off Washington state beach
The body of a 26-year-old woman has been found after she was swept off a beach by strong ocean currents in northwestern Washington state Monday.