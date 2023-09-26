Edmonton

Driver charged 7 weeks after fatal crash: police

Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash last month.

On Aug. 4 around 4:15 a.m., a 59-year-old woman from Warburg, Alta., was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the Mink Lake area of Highway 770.

The driver of the other vehicle left the scene, according to RCMP.

After a lengthy investigation, a man from the Paul Band First Nation was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death, failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain on Oct. 11.

