EDMONTON -- A school bus driver was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, police say, after someone drove into her parked vehicle Wednesday morning.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt, police said. No children were on the bus at the time.

Police say it was parked on eastbound 95 Avenue near 182 Street when it was hit from behind shortly before 9 a.m.

The man behind the SUV's wheel was charged with careless driving.