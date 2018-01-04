Edmonton police said a vehicle ended up in a ravine Thursday morning, after allegedly striking a pedestrian.

Police said officers were called to the area of 116 Street and Emily Murphy Park Road just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, they learned a 30-year-old male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle – the vehicle then veered off the road and rolled into a nearby ravine.

Investigators later said the pedestrian had been out for a run when he was hit by the truck in a marked crosswalk – he had been running north across Saskatchewan Drive at 116 Street at the time.

The pedestrian was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries, and EPS said he was taken to hospital as a precaution. The driver sustained minor injuries as well.

Police later said the driver, a 61-year-old male, was later charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.