More than a week after a woman in her 20s was struck by a pickup truck and killed in northeast Edmonton, police have charged the driver.

Police said William Nahayowski, 73, had been charged with careless driving.

It’s believed Nahayowski was behind the wheel of the Dodge Ram that struck a 23-year-old woman who was walking on a sidewalk in the area of 66 Street and 136 Avenue at 8:43 a.m. on Tuesday, September 18.

Police said the driver was leaving a gas station at the time of the collision, and it’s believed he was looking north in an attempt to merge into southbound traffic and the pedestrian was walking north on the sidewalk.

Paramedics treated the pedestrian at the scene, but she succumbed to her injuries.

The accused was issued an appearance notice on September 27, and is expected to appear in court on November 21.