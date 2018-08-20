A woman in her 60s has been charged after a woman was struck while crossing a road in west Edmonton Monday.

Officers were called to a crosswalk near 90 Avenue and 173 Street just after 1 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found a female pedestrian in medical distress on the road near the entrance to the West Edmonton Mall parking lot.

Reports indicated the pedestrian was crossing 90 Avenue when she was hit by an SUV.

The pedestrian was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.

Later Monday afternoon, police confirmed the driver of the SUV, a 66-year-old woman, had been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.